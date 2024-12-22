Promising Las Vegas Raiders rumors on offseason spending in 2025

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders Raiders owner Mark Davis has been called one of the most cash-poor owners in the NFL but the move from Oakland to Las Vegas changed things considerably. Now just weeks out from the 2025 NFL offseason, it appears the Raiders are well-positioned to spend even more money this spring.

The Raiders were aggressive this past offseason, signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract with $84.75 million guaranteed. Las Vegas also gave quarterback Gardner Minshew $15 million guaranteed and more splashes could be coming in 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders cap space 2025 (OverTheCap): $108.281 million in cap space

Related: NFL rumors reveal Shedeur Sanders’ choice between Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Part of the Raiders’ willingness to spend is also influenced by what they are still paying former employees. Las Vegas reached a contract settlement with Jon Gruden in 2021 and it is still paying former head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Meanwhile, the team could be on the hook for the salaries of three coaching staffs if head coach Antonio Pierce is fired after Week 18. Fortunately, Davis has come into more than enough money to cover those costs and more.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Davis received hundreds of millions of dollars within the past year after selling nearly 25 percent of the Raiders franchise. Not only does it provide him with an influx of cash to find a new coaching staff and pursue top NFL free agents, but it also brings Tom Brady into the fold as a decision-maker.

Related: Shedeur Sanders being heavily scouted by second team besides Las Vegas Raiders

Brady is expected to have a significant amount of input in the Raiders’ decision-making this offseason, including the pursuit of a quarterback and a potential Raiders coaching search. Davis has made it clear the greatest quarterback in NFL history will have a critical influence in shaping the franchise’s future.

Assuming Las Vegas uses its first-round pick on a quarterback, either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, it will also have the money to build a strong Raiders coaching staff and compete for the top NFL free agents. So, while Davis still isn’t one of the richest NFL owners, he is poised to keep spending aggressively in the years to come.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order