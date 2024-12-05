Bill Belichick shockingly interviews for college football head coaching job with this university

Credit: Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

Could Bill Belichick end up as a college football head coach?

In a shocking turn of events, Inside Carolina reports the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach has interviewed for the head coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

North Carolina fired Mack Brown last month after six seasons in his second stint with the team, during which he went 44-33 with five bowl appearances.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Ari Meirov also confirmed the report.

Bill Belichick did, in fact, interview for the vacant head coaching job at North Carolina, as first reported by @InsideCarolina. This confirms his desire to return to coaching in 2025, though few would have expected college to be an option. pic.twitter.com/WH5PYBf3Ym — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2024

Landing the greatest NFL coach of all time would be a major coup for UNC. Over 24 seasons with the New England Patriots, Belichick compiled a 266-121 record, making nine Super Bowl appearances and winning six championships.

However, the Patriots struggled after Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing the playoffs in four of Belichick’s final five seasons. Following a 4-13 record in 2023, Belichick and the Patriots agreed to part ways.

In a recent interview, UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said they were ramping up their process to find a new head football coach.

“We have an advisory group that’s helping us sift through candidates,” Cunningham said, via Inside Carolina. “We’ve had a tremendous response of people across the country, of agents calling us, coaches, people calling on behalf of other people that are in the industry. … We are very optimistic of where we are, the interest in our program is just extraordinary, and we’ll get a great coach to lead us. Who can lead us in the next three, five, 10 years? We need somebody that can come in and take us from good to great.”

Related: NFL coaches and execs vote on Bill Belichick’s best landing spot in 2025; Who’s the frontrunner to hire Belichick?

Would Bill Belichick spurn the NFL for college?

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick sits just 14 wins behind Miami Dolphins legend Don Shula’s NFL record for most head coaching wins (347 to 333). At age 72 — he turns 73 next April — a move to college football would likely mean surrendering his chance to break that coveted record.

Earlier this year, Belichick interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons head-coaching position, which ultimately went to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. He has made it clear he wants to coach in 2025, and several NFL opportunities may arise. The Chicago Bears will be seeking a new head coach, and positions could potentially open in Dallas, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, and Cincinnati.

While waiting for his next opportunity, Belichick has maintained his connection to football through weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” and guest spots on “Monday Night Football’s Manningcast.”

Though it’s difficult to envision Belichick coaching college athletes, a return to the collegiate level might be his best option if NFL opportunities prove elusive and he’s determined to return to the sidelines.

Related: NFL insider outlines top head coaching landing spots for Bill Belichick