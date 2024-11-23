NFL coaches and execs vote on Bill Belichick’s best landing spot in 2025; Who’s the frontrunner to hire Belichick?

From the moment rumors emerged of the New England Patriots moving on from Bill Belichick, it seemed inevitable that he’d land another head coaching job. The biggest question was, with who? Little did we know, one of the questions that should have been asked was not only who, but also, when?
Now we know that Belichick didn’t land one of the eight head coaching jobs that opened last offseason, but all signs point to him re-joining the NFL in 2025. But again, who will hire Belichick?
Bill Belichick linked to Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Jaguars
Recently, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini polled 10 current NFL head coaches and executives, asking which team would be the best landing spot for Bill Belichick in 2025. The odd part is, only one of the most common responses currently has a head coaching vacancy.
According to the coaches and executives polled by Russini, the three most common landing spots for Belichick were the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Belichick didn’t get another head coaching job last offseason, all signs point to the future Hall of Famer having more success this time around. Yet, it could all come down to identifying the perfect fit. Just because there’s a vacancy, it doesn’t mean Belichick has interest too. In other words, good luck to the New York Jets.