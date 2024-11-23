NFL coaches and execs vote on Bill Belichick’s best landing spot in 2025; Who’s the frontrunner to hire Belichick?

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

From the moment rumors emerged of the New England Patriots moving on from Bill Belichick, it seemed inevitable that he’d land another head coaching job. The biggest question was, with who? Little did we know, one of the questions that should have been asked was not only who, but also, when?

Now we know that Belichick didn’t land one of the eight head coaching jobs that opened last offseason, but all signs point to him re-joining the NFL in 2025. But again, who will hire Belichick?

Bill Belichick linked to Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Jaguars

Recently, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini polled 10 current NFL head coaches and executives, asking which team would be the best landing spot for Bill Belichick in 2025. The odd part is, only one of the most common responses currently has a head coaching vacancy.

According to the coaches and executives polled by Russini, the three most common landing spots for Belichick were the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Finally, as the coaching cycle is brewing and Bill Belichick is motivated to get back into the NFL, I asked 10 coaches and execs from across the league: What’s the best landing spot for the future Hall of Fame coach?



One common answer was the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a recent episode of the “Scoop City” podcast, my co-host Chase Daniel and I discussed the possibility of Belichick taking over Jacksonville in 2025, should Doug Pederson get fired. While Belichick has maintained a strong relationship with Jaguars ownership, it’s anticipated he would seek changes in the front office, particularly regarding current general manager Trent Baalke.



The other two teams that came up frequently: The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (should those jobs open up).” Dianna Russini on Bill Belichick’s next team

While Belichick didn’t get another head coaching job last offseason, all signs point to the future Hall of Famer having more success this time around. Yet, it could all come down to identifying the perfect fit. Just because there’s a vacancy, it doesn’t mean Belichick has interest too. In other words, good luck to the New York Jets.

