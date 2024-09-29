NFL insider outlines top head coaching landing spots for Bill Belichick

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Although it feels like the 2024 NFL season has only just begun, before we know it, a head coach will be fired due to a poor record. Some head coaches may even already be on the hot seat after a disappointing start to the season.

Bill Belichick will inevitably be linked to each coaching vacancy that emerges as the six-time Super Bowl champion eyes a return to the sidelines. But that doesn’t mean the interest will be mutual. Some teams will interest the future Hall of Famer more than others. So, which teams could actually attract Belichick?

Which teams could hire Bill Belichick in 2025?

Recently, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated on some teams that make the most sense for Bill Belichick. Some of the suggestions, like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, are more obvious. The Cowboys always have high expectations, which only creates more pressure on Mike McCarthy to deliver playoff success. Meanwhile, Belichick has always been fond of the Giants after leading them to their first Super Bowl win in 1986 and again in 1990.

The Cowboys and Giants could certainly entice Bill Belichick thanks to their history, commitment to winning, and a desire to return to the promised land. Yet, a few others on Florio’s list may come off as surprising.

He also mentioned, the Philadelphia Eagles, due to Nick Sirianni’s uncertain future after a deflating end to the 2023 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were also mentioned after failing to live up to the hype so far.

More surprisingly, the Chincinnati Bengals were another team Florio speculated about hiring Belichick. However, he also quickly ruled out the Bengals, due to their ownership’s tendency to be “too cheap.”

“This one became intriguing during Monday night’s unexpected loss to the Commanders. However, I’ve added them to the list for one reason: To cross them off it. The Bengals are definitely too cheap to hire Belichick. Hell, they’re too cheap to fire Zac Taylor with three years left on his contract. They, like the Cowboys, would be too cheap to fire Taylor with only one year left on his contract.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Bill Belichick

While these are some of the teams that look like early candidates to hire Belichick during the next coaching change cycle, it’s only Week 4. More teams will inevitably emerge for one of the best coaches to ever roam the sidelines.

