Bill Belichick plotting 2025 NFL return to head coaching; 5 teams that make sense

After 24 seasons as the New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is out of the NFL for the first time since 1975. But he doesn’t plan to stay out of the league long. Just 26 wins behind tying Don Shula for the most coaching wins in NFL history, Belichick is expected to return in 2025.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Belichick would like to return to coaching next season, but “only in the right situation” and is “expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline.” So, which teams could present the “right situation.”