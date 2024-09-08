Bill Belichick plotting 2025 NFL return to head coaching; 5 teams that make sense

After 24 seasons as the New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick is out of the NFL for the first time since 1975. But he doesn’t plan to stay out of the league long. Just 26 wins behind tying Don Shula for the most coaching wins in NFL history, Belichick is expected to return in 2025.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Belichick would like to return to coaching next season, but “only in the right situation” and is “expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline.” So, which teams could present the “right situation.”
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will spare no expense in pursuit of the first Super Bowl win. That could even include shelling out big bucks to hire a future Hall of Famer. For Belichick, he could see the Jaguars as an appealing fit, thanks to the presence of former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, plus an owner willing to spend.
Chicago Bears
If Matt Eberflus can’t improve upon last year’s seven-win season, he could be out in Chicago. If so, the Bears’ coaching vacancy would become one of the most wanted jobs in the NFL. Getting a chance to coach a special talent like Caleb Williams while restoring a once-legendary franchise like the Bears could be just what Belichick is waiting for.
Kansas City Chiefs
There’s no chance the Kansas City Chiefs fire Andy Reid, but the 66-year-old head coach could always retire, especially if he can complete the threepeat with another Super Bowl win. If Reid rides off into the sunset, the Chiefs will want a proven coach to take over, and there’s no one better than Belichick, especially if the QB is already in place.
Dallas Cowboys
Bill Belichick once got to coach Lawrence Taylor, one of the greatest defenders in NFL history. Micah Parsons is one of, if not the best pass rusher in the NFL. That alone could draw Belichick to Dallas, but Jerry Jones may be the one who pounds the table to bring in the future first ballot Hall of Famer too.
New York Giants
Bill Belichick loves a good pass rush, and the New York Giants have one of the best front sevens in the NFL, led by Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. But the Giants hold a special place in Belichick’s heart, where he won two Super Bowls coaching Lawrence Taylor, who he still calls the best defensive player of all time. If there’s one team that Belichick would love to build into a powerhouse, it’s the New York Football Giants.
