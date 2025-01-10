Top 5 best players in men’s college basketball

The race to March Madness in men’s college basketball is in full sprint mode. There are many great teams trying to position themselves for conference tournaments and championships, but who have been the best players across the sport this season? Here’s our list.
Kam Jones, Marquette
Senior guard Kam Jones has led Marquette to a 13-2 record this season, earning them the No. 7 spot in the AP Top 25. For the season, Jones is averaging 20 points and six assists per game while shooting 50% from the field. All of these statistics show improvement from the 2023-24 season, when Jones averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and only two assists per game.
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Another standout performer, senior guard Chaz Lanier, has carried over his consistency from last season as Tennessee sits at 14-1 and is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Lanier has averaged just shy of 20 points per game over the last two seasons while shooting 44% from three-point range. His highest scoring game this season came against Arkansas on Jan. 4, when he scored 29 points on 50% shooting from the field.
PJ Haggerty, Memphis
Sophomore guard PJ Haggerty ranks fourth in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game. His biggest improvement appears in his three-point shooting: after shooting just 29% from beyond the arc last season, he has dramatically improved to 44.7% this year. His team, Memphis, has quietly compiled a 12-3 record and ranks No. 19 in the AP Top 25, making them perhaps a sleeper team to watch during March Madness.
Johni Broome, Auburn
Forward Johni Broome, a senior at Auburn, has been the mainstay of their success this season. The Tigers are 14-1 and ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Individually, Broome is averaging a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories. These numbers show marked improvement from the 2023-24 season, when he averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He has clearly established himself as the team’s primary offensive option.
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Shooting guard Cooper Flagg, projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA Draft whenever he declares, has emerged as one of the best players in the sport as just a freshman. At Duke, he leads the Blue Devils in all major categories: points, rebounds, and assists. For the season, Flagg is averaging 18 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field. Duke holds a 12-2 record and currently ranks No. 4 in the AP Top 25.