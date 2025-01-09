Men’s College Basketball Top 10 Power Rankings For Week 10, Including New No. 1

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There was a monumental shakeup in this week’s top 10 power rankings. Tennessee stumbled after their first loss of the season, and three new teams entered the top 10 after UConn, Oregon, and Oklahoma fell out. Here’s how the teams stack up this week.

10. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: Not ranked)

The Jayhawks (11-3) return to the top 10 after defeating UCF by 51 points and Arizona State by 19. Kansas visits Cincinnati on January 11.

9. Texas A&M Aggies (Last week: Not ranked)

The Aggies (13-2) crack the top 10 after edging AP No. 17 Oklahoma 80-78 on Wednesday. Their challenging schedule continues with Alabama on Jan. 11.

8. Illinois Fighting Illini (Last week: Not ranked)

Illinois (12-3) jumps into the top 10 after defeating AP No. 15 Oregon by 32 points, followed by wins against Washington and Penn State. The Fighting Illini host USC on Jan. 11.

7. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 1)

The Volunteers (14-1) plummet six spots after getting routed by Florida by 30 points for their first loss of the season. They’ll look to rebound against Texas on Jan. 11.

6. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 7)

Marquette (14-2) nearly fell to Georgetown but overcame a 14-point deficit for a 74-66 win. The Golden Eagles visit DePaul on Jan. 14.

5. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 6)

Alabama (13-2) blew past AP No. 17 Oklahoma by 28 points before defeating South Carolina by 20. The Crimson Tide face a tough test against No. 10 Texas A&M on Jan. 11.

4. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 5)

Cooper Flagg, projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, led the Blue Devils (13-2) to dominant victories over SMU and Pittsburgh. Duke faces Notre Dame on Jan. 11.

3. Florida Gators (Last week: 4)

The Gators (14-1) secured their biggest win of the season, defeating the previously unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers by 30 points. They look to continue their winning ways against Arkansas on Jan. 11.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 3)

The Cyclones (14-1) cruised past Baylor and Utah in Big 12 play. They face Texas Tech on Jan. 11 before a big matchup against AP No. 11 Kansas on Jan. 15.

1. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)

