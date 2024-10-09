Joe Burrow says Cincinnati Bengals need to change “everything” to become winners

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there have been signs of growth as of late, the Cincinnati Bengals can’t like where they are, entering Week 6 at 1-4. Joe Burrow’s Bengals came close to adding to their victory total last Sunday, only to let the Ravens beat them on an overtime field goal.

After the game, Tee Higgins said he wished the offense had been “more aggressive” in overtime. Recently, Burrow added to the criticism.

Joe Burrow thinks changes are needed, but still believes in Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After having more time to reflect on the Cincinnati Bengals’ slow start, Joe Burrow was asked what needs to change to become a championship-caliber team. His response? “Everything.”

Yet, despite the grim response, Burrow isn’t lacking any confidence heading into Week 6’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants. He still believes the Bengals can do what’s necessary to become a playoff contender. But can they do what it takes?

“We can. Whether we do or not is to be determined. Just a matter of doing it.” Joe Burrow on whether the Bengals can be a Super Bowl contender

The confidence is admirable, but despite their record, the Bengals are nowhere near out of the race yet. They’re tied for last place in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns, but that’s still only two games behind the division lead.

If we want to get even more realistic and aim for a Wild Card spot, the Bengals are only one win behind a four-cluster team eyeing the seventh playoff seed in the AFC. Yet, with 12 more games to play, Burrow’s team has plenty of time to find their groove.

