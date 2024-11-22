MLB insider reveals Chicago Cubs want to trade multiple-time All-Star but running into roadblocks

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs are willing to trade a former National League MVP but might have issues doing so.

The Cubs signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80-million deal last offseason as he came off an All-Star year on the North Side of Chicago.

However, that deal included two opt-outs, following the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Bellinger was looking for a long-term deal that never materialized.

Bellinger’s offensive production dipped in 2024 with the Cubs compared to 2023:

Home runs decreased from 26 to 18

RBIs dropped from 97 to 78

Runs scored fell from 95 to 72

OPS declined from .881 to .751

OPS+ decreased from 139 to 111

With All-Star outfield bats like Juan Soto, Anthony Santander, and Teoscar Hernandez hitting free agency, Bellinger decided to opt into his deal for 2025. He will make $27.5 million in salary and receive a potential $5-million buyout.

However, because of Bellinger’s contract, one MLB insider said it will be difficult for the Cubs to move him.

Related: New York MLB analyst suggests wild New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs trade that includes Yanks top prospect

Chicago Cubs willing to trade Cody Bellinger

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed that the Cubs want to trade Bellinger but are running into roadblocks doing so.

“Bellinger, 29, secured a remaining guarantee of $32.5 million — $27.5 million in salary, $5 million in potential buyout — by choosing to remain with the Cubs rather than opt out. Execs often say there is no such thing as a bad one-year deal, but Bellinger wouldn’t necessarily be a one-year commitment; he can sacrifice the buyout and opt in for another $27.5 million in 2026,” Rosenthal wrote.

Bellinger’s market might open up when Soto makes his decision on which team to sign with. Those who lose out on the generational talent might turn to the Cubs for Bellinger.

However, with Bellinger’s high-priced contract, the return the Cubs receive will most likely be minimal.

Related: MLB insider believes this former MVP would be ‘fit’ for Philadelphia Phillies