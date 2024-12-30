Top NFL insider reveals Chicago Bears’ key priority during coaching search

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In some ways, the Chicago Bears’ season ended long ago when they fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a 4-8 start. But no one could have predicted the Bears would lose their next four games under Thomas Brown to give them one of the worst records in the NFL.

Nevertheless, the Bears’ coaching search will soon become their main focus once the regular season ends next Sunday. Boasting the 2024 NFL Draft’s top overall pick, Caleb Williams, Chicago’s head coaching vacancy will be desirable, but Chicago may be turning their attention to coaches who can help in one specific area.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the Chicago Bears draft pick

Chicago Bears want to hire a head coach with a plan to develop Caleb Williams

Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Previously the Chicago Bears were said to be seeking a “leader of men” for their next head coach. While that may still remain true, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes their mindset has shifted in the weeks that have followed.

Specifically, it’s believed that the Bears are seeking a strong leader who also has a sound plan to maximize the potential of Caleb Williams too.

“So what’s changed in Chicago? Well, the company line may have shifted a bit from the idea that the Bears are solely looking for a “leader of men.” One thing that was emphasized to me over the past week was that if that “leader of men” wasn’t specifically a quarterbacks guy, then he’d have to have a very clear and sustainable plan for the quarterback (while Campbell himself did fire an offensive coordinator before getting to his, he had a veteran in Jared Goff at the position).” SI’s Albert Breer on Chicago Bears

For Chicago, it only makes sense to identify the best candidate who can help their new franchise quarterback reach his full potential. But that could just as easily mean hiring the best head coach possible and having them bring a top-notch offensive coordinator along with them. No matter what, it’s clear that developing Williams is the main focus.

Related: See where Caleb Williams lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings