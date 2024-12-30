Top NFL insider reveals Chicago Bears’ key priority during coaching search

In some ways, the Chicago Bears’ season ended long ago when they fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a 4-8 start. But no one could have predicted the Bears would lose their next four games under Thomas Brown to give them one of the worst records in the NFL.
Nevertheless, the Bears’ coaching search will soon become their main focus once the regular season ends next Sunday. Boasting the 2024 NFL Draft’s top overall pick, Caleb Williams, Chicago’s head coaching vacancy will be desirable, but Chicago may be turning their attention to coaches who can help in one specific area.
Chicago Bears want to hire a head coach with a plan to develop Caleb Williams
Previously the Chicago Bears were said to be seeking a “leader of men” for their next head coach. While that may still remain true, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes their mindset has shifted in the weeks that have followed.
Specifically, it’s believed that the Bears are seeking a strong leader who also has a sound plan to maximize the potential of Caleb Williams too.
For Chicago, it only makes sense to identify the best candidate who can help their new franchise quarterback reach his full potential. But that could just as easily mean hiring the best head coach possible and having them bring a top-notch offensive coordinator along with them. No matter what, it’s clear that developing Williams is the main focus.
