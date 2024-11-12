Will Caleb Williams remain starter after Chicago Bears fire offensive coordinator 10 months into job?

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have begun to overhaul their stagnant offense.

The Bears announced Tuesday that they have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and promoted passing-game coordinator Thomas Brown.

Waldron was let go after the Bears were unable to score any touchdowns in their last two games. For the season, the Bears rank 24th in points per game (19.4), 24th in rushing yards per game (108.1), 30th in total yards per game (277.7), and 30th in passing yards per game (169.6).

Waldron only lasted ten months on the job, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. He was previously the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for three seasons.

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said in a statement. “I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward.”

Brown, who is replacing Waldron, served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2023, the season they drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall. Before that, he was the Los Angeles Rams’ running backs and tight ends coach for three seasons.

“Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players,” said Eberflus.

Brown will be charged with trying to get quarterback Caleb Williams back on track. Williams has regressed as the year has gone on and has been sacked a league-high 38 times through nine games.

Will Caleb Williams remain as starting QB for Chicago Bears?

With Williams struggling, questions have arisen about whether the 2024 No. 1 overall pick will remain the starter.

Eberflus seemingly tried to put those questions to rest.

“Caleb is our starter,” Eberflus said, via ESPN.com, following the Bears’ 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots to drop Chicago to 4-5.

“There will be changes, adjustments, being made,” Eberflus noted Monday, before Waldron’s firing. “I’m not going to disclose those right now. I’m not at that point in the process. Monday is a long day in terms of the evaluation of everything, in terms of lineups, in terms of the coaching, in terms of how we need to do better in that coaching and in that communication in-game, during the game, after the game, prior to the game. It’s important that we take time to make those decisions and make the right decisions that’s for the Bears, best for the Bears going forward this week and going forward into the future.”

The Bears will face the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field next Sunday. Chicago is a 6.5-point underdog.

