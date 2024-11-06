Chicago Bears star expresses concerns regarding Matt Eberflus’ job security

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Eberflus has faced questions about his job security since his debut season with the Chicago Bears, where he led a 3-14 record, the worst mark in the NFL. A 7-10 season bought him another year on the job, in which the Bears added a vast collection of talent.

Heading into 2024, there are no more excuses, even with a rookie quarterback. It’s time for the Bears to show they’re at least close to claiming a playoff spot. A 4-2 start helped Chicago look like contenders, but losing their past two games has renewed the conversation about Eberflus’ future in the Windy City.

Has Matt Eberflus lost the Chicago Bears locker room? Ask D.J. Moore

Recently, after the Chicago Bears got blown out 29-9 by the Arizona Cardinals, receiver D.J. Moore made a radio appearance on 670 The Score. During his media availability, Moore was asked by the host whether coach Matt Eberflus has lost the locker room in Chicago. Moore’s response didn’t inspire any confidence in the Bears head coach.

“I want to say no. The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.” D.J. Moore on whether Matt Eberflus has lost Chicago Bears locker room

That’s not exactly a resounding no. It’s a bit concerning coming from a veteran player who wasn’t even around to see Chicago at their worst under Coach Eberflus. Making matters worse, is the fact that Moore appeared to check out during last week’s loss.

At one point, he even left the field of play and sat down on the Bears bench, all while Caleb Williams was still searching for an open receiver. This left the Bears playing undermanned, 10-on-11.

Didn't notice this live, but on this extended scramble play that ended in OPI on Keenan Allen, DJ Moore took himself off the field with what looks like some kind of injury. He limped off at the end and sat on the bench. pic.twitter.com/YTnrZNDYfW — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 4, 2024

Obviously this isn’t a good look in Chicago. If the Bears don’t turn their season around soon, Eberflus’ seat could heat up very quickly.