Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus under fire after third straight loss

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears’ season is on the verge of slipping away. Rumors are swirling about head coach Matt Eberflus and his job security after losing a third straight game.

Chicago has lost games against the Commanders, Cardinals, and Patriots after starting the season 4-2. From here on out, they have the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. There were also chants of “Fire ‘Flus!” ringing throughout Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates, including Bill Belichick

What has gone wrong with the Chicago Bears?

Chicago currently has a laundry list of issues on offense but it starts with coaching and game planning. Over the last two games, the Bears have not scored a touchdown, and their rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been sacked 15 times. On top of that, they can’t formulate an effective running game. Chicago enters Week 11 averaging the NFL’s fifth-worst rushing YPA at 4.0 yards per carry. So

Related: See where Caleb Williams lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

Bears coaching change coming?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coach Eberflus appeared on ESPN 1000’s morning show Kap and J-Hood on Monday and when asked about making a potential change at offensive coordinator, he said “we’re in the middle of the process of that evaluation”. Shane Waldron is currently the offensive coordinator.

Under Waldron, the Bears rank 24th in the NFL in points per game (19.4), 29th in passing yards per game (198.3), and 25th in rushing yards per game (108). Wide receiver DJ Moore, who is the top target, has had a lack of involvement all season, but especially over the last month.

Moore has had 13 catches for just 104 yards and no touchdowns in the last four games. His frustration is growing, but there are eight games left for Moore and Caleb Williams to turn things around. Can Eberflus and Waldron find ways to get Moore more involved?

Related: Chicago Bears star expresses concerns regarding Matt Eberflus’ job security

What’s next for the Bears?

The big question now: what’s next for the Bears? As mentioned earlier, they have the hardest remaining schedule in the entire league. Six of their final eight games are against their NFC North rivals: the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings. They also have games against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

If they lose their fourth straight game next Sunday, speculation about Matt Eberflus losing his job will only get louder. Can he rally the team and salvage the season? Or is it too little, too late?

Related: Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus, identifying the next Bears head coach