Chicago Bears’ request to interview Super Bowl head coach rejected, but another candidate has emerged

In some ways, the Chicago Bears have been searching for new head coach since firing Matt Eberflus following a 4-8 start. But they couldn’t actually start interviewing any candidates until their regular season ended last Sunday. Now that Chicago can request interviews for top candidates, a new batch of Bears rumors has emerged.

General manager Ryan Poles indicated that the team could wind up trading for a current NFL coach, but he didn’t name any possible options, wanting to avoid tampering. The Bears also requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. This had some wondering if the Bears would trade for the Cowboys’ coach.

But now that dream appears dead.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have been denied permission to interview McCarthy. However, there is another head coach with a Super Bowl ring who has agreed to interview for the Bears’ head coaching vacancy.

Chicago Bears interviewing Pete Carroll on Thursday

The Chicago Bears won’t get a chance to interview Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy, but according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, they have reportedly secured an interview with Pete Carroll. He was out of football last season, but now the former Seattle Seahawks head coach is set to interview with the Bears on Thursday.

Like McCarthy, Carroll brings a Super Bowl ring with him and a long history of coaching, both in the NFL and in college. Coach Carroll is 73 years old, but he has 18 years of NFL head coaching experience, which includes a win=loss record of 137-89-1. He has an 11-11 record in the playoffs.

