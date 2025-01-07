Chicago Bears could trade for their next head coach: 5 possible options

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since moving on from Matt Eberflus, the Chicago Bears have been linked to several possible head coach replacements. The interview process has begun, and they're still awaiting permission to talk with several others. But recently, Bears GM Ryan Poles noted that the team could also trade for their next head coach. Below, we look at a few Bears trade candidates.

Mike McCarthy – Dallas Cowboys

One candidate who's already surfaced in the Chicago Bears' search is already an NFL head coach, Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys. His contract is set to expire on January 14th, there's already talks of the Cowboys re-signing McCarthy to an extension, but they haven't executed a deal yet. It's possible the Cowboys are leaving the door open to a potential trade, and the Bears could come calling for the former Super Bowl winner. The Cowboys have rejected the Bears' request to interview McCarthy, but talks could resume later on.

Mike McDaniel – Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel probably doesn't want to leave the Miami Dolphins. Yet, it's possible he's intrigued by the opportunity to coach Caleb Williams. If so, perhaps this idea is more reasonable than most expect. McDaniel wouldn't have to take on the Buffalo Bills twice per season, but of course he'd have to trade that in for two matchups against the Detroit Lions each year. Is that worth the risk?

Shane Steichen – Indianapolis Colts

A 17-17 record after two seasons has some wondering if the Indianapolis Colts will move on from Shane Steichen. He hasn't had consistent quarterback play, and his connection with Anthony Richardson doesn't seem as strong as it should be for a player who was selected fourth overall. Perhaps all sides would be open to change, and a respectable trade offer from the Bears could get it done.

Zac Taylor – Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor has helped Joe Burrow develop into an MVP candidate. Could he do the same with Caleb Williams? Without Ja'Marr Chase, that seems hard to imagine, but perhaps he can get better production out of Rome Odunze while helping the rest of the offense improve too. We can't see Cincinnati wanting to move on from their head coach after he's led them to a Super Bowl appearance, but maybe a strong trade offer could change their minds.

Kyle Shanahan – San Francisco 49ers

