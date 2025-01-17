NFL rumors: 2 top finalists emerge in Chicago Bears coaching search

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears coaching search started after Thanksgiving with the franchise evaluating NFL coaching candidates immediately after firing Matt Eberflus. Chicago has now spoken with top options around the league and the Bears coaching search is reportedly nearing a conclusion.

Chicago has conducted one of the most thorough searches in the NFL. Entering Friday, the Bears coaching search included interviews with Thomas Brown, Pete Carroll, Aaron Glenn, Mike Kafka, Mike McCarthy, Drew Petzing, Ron Rivera, Anthony Weaver and Arthur Smith.

Related: NFL coaching vacancies ranked, including Chicago Bears

With the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel, the Bears’ vacancy is widely viewed as one of the most attractive jobs available right now. That has led to a stronger pool of Bears coaching candidates which seems to be coming down to a two-man race.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Bears coaching search is currently down to a “two-horse race” between former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Related: NFL power rankings 2025, offseason outlook for teams

McCarthy, whose contract with Dallas expired on Tuesday night, can be hired immediately. However, he’s also drawn significant interest from the New Orleans Saints and playing the waiting game could prove costly for Chicago. However, patience is also required to land Johnson.

The renowned offensive coordinator can’t conduct in-person interviews with teams until the Lions are eliminated from the NFL playoffs. He is also reportedly the top target of the Las Vegas Raiders and there seems to be mutual interest.

Related: Early NFL free agency predictions 2025

Schultz also reported that if things weren’t to work out with both Johnson and McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could get into the mix with a strong interview. However, he remains a long shot to be hired because quarterback Caleb Williams wants an offensive-minded head coach.