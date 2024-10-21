Carolina Panthers starter blasts teammate after 33-point loss in Week 7

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Any time a team loses, there’s bound to be some bad vibes. But losing by 33 points as the Carolina Panthers did on Sunday? You can imagine how much tension filled the air on the team’s flight home from their road trip to Landover, Maryland after a 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

The loss is just the latest in a long sequence of struggles in Carolina. Now, they’re one of three teams in the NFL to fall to 1-6, putting them on track to have the NFL’s worst record for the second season in a row. This places the Panthers at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order, but the players who are putting their blood, sweat, and tears on the line don’t care about next year, they want wins now.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings: Where does Andy Dalton rank?

Diontae Johnson says he can’t do it all for Carolina Panthers

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers suffered their sixth loss on Sunday. Amazingly, all six defeats have been by at least ten points. After losing so many games in such a disastrous fashion, it’s only natural to be frustrated.

That’s where starting receiver Diontae Johnson was following last night’s loss, in which he called out his teammates. All of them.

“Frustrated, but I can’t play every position on the field and make every play. Everybody gotta do their job, when it comes down to it. Yeah, it’s tough, but I just tell myself to keep going regardless.” Diontae Johnson after Panthers’ Week 7 loss

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson says he’s frustrated, but he can’t play every position on the field and make every play. pic.twitter.com/f6iezdbMvI — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 20, 2024

Johnson had just three targets, his fewest of the season. He caught just one of those passes for 17 yards. But it’s not like any other Panthers receivers had any success either. The team had just 89 passing yards.

It won’t get any easier in Week 8, when the Panthers take on the Broncos, who boast one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Related: Biggest winners and losers from NFL Week 7, including the Carolina Panthers