Boston Red Sox rumors reveal club’s top priority addition, 2 targets before spring training

The Boston Red Sox went big-game hunting in MLB free agency but struck out on many of the best players available. With spring training just a month out, MLB rumors are heating up about one move the club still wants to make this winter.

Boston has been fairly active this offseason. In free agency, it signed starting pitcher Walker Buehler and relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman to one-year contracts. The Red Sox front office also swung big on the trade market, acquiring All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Boston Red Sox payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $171 million

However, the club that aggressively pursued Juan Soto and has made a run at Teoscar Hernandez and Alex Bregman is eyeing another splash. After striking out on landing reliever Tanner Scott, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston has one major priority right now.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox are still making adding a right-handed bat their top priority right now. It’s a big part of the reason why the front office is still weighing its options with Bregman and has explored the idea of a Nolan Arenado trade.

The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they want to move Arenado, preferably before spring training. However, the All-Star third baseman already blocked a deal to the Houston Astros this winter and St. Louis hasn’t made substantial progress on talks with any team since.

As for Bregman, Red Sox manager Alex Cora publicly made the case for why he would be a strong addition to the team. Even with Rafael Devers sticking at third base, Boston has considered moving Bregman to second base where it believes he can provide Gold Glove-caliber defense.

For now, the Red Sox will continue to look for ways to add another right-handed bat into the middle of their batting order for next season. If those efforts continue to fall short, the club could focus more attention on strengthening its bullpen.