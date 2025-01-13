Boston Red Sox rumors involving All-Star acquisition heat up after Alex Cora’s noteworthy comments

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

After three consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, the Boston Red Sox are on a mission to get back to the postseason in 2025. To do so, manager Alex Cora will need to get more consistency from his everyday lineup.

As other AL East continue making roster upgrades, the Red Sox rumors haven’t slowed down. Recently, the Red Sox have been linked to a pair of All-Star infielders, and now the latest MLB free agency news is circling back to Boston.

Related: Roki Sasaki free agency decision timeline revealed by top MLB insider

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora envisions Alex Bregman playing second base

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of the best remaining MLB free agents is 30-year-old infielder Alex Bregman, who’s mostly played third base for the Houston Astros, where he won a Gold Glove last season. But now the two-time All-Star World Series winner is up for grabs after Houston acquired Isaac Paredes, who profiles as a better hitter at Daikin Park.

Bregman’s free agency negotiations have developed slower than expected, and identifying a perfect landing spot is becoming increasingly difficult. However, the one team he’s been linked to frequently is the Boston Red Sox.

Yet, even that is an imperfect fit, considering the Red Sox are attached to Rafael Devers, who handles third base duties in Boston. However, recent comments by Red Sox manager Alex Cora now have more MLB experts anticipating Boston getting involved in Bregman’s free agency market.

“Rafael Devers is our third baseman. I always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glover 2nd baseman. His size, the way he moves. It felt like, you will be a second baseman, but he has played third base at a high level. So, we’ll see where he ends up and where he ends up playing. “ Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Alex Bregman

"Rafael Devers is our third baseman… I always envisioned Alex as a gold glover 2nd baseman."@ac13alex talks free agent infielder Alex Bregman 👀@TomCaron | @LouMerloni | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/CSc2ThZEnh — NESN (@NESN) January 11, 2025

Cora obviously knows Bregman well from their time shared on the 2017 Astros when they combined to win the World Series. Specifically taking time to mention Bregman’s positional versatility is noteworthy, considering he has yet to find a new home. If Bregman is open to playing second, joining the Red Sox might be his best remaining option.

Related: MLB rumors reveal another All-Star the San Diego Padres are open to trading