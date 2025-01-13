MLB rumors reveal another All-Star the San Diego Padres are open to trading

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have one of the highest MLB payrolls in 2025 but the front office has spent the last year significantly reducing costs after failing to reach the World Series. Already floating multiple All-Star hitters and pitchers in MLB rumors, a new name is seemingly on the market.

Following the death of former Padres chairman Peter Seidler, San Diego began reducing its payroll. It’s what forced the Juan Soto trade and resulted in the club letting Blake Snell leave a year ago in MLB free agency. One offseason later, the front office wants to take it a step further.

Related: San Diego Padres named co-favorite for top free agent

San Diego Padres payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $208 million

All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez along with All-Star pitcher Dylan Cease have been featured in a variety of MLB rumors this winter, with numerous clubs trying to land either player. San Diego has also entertained calls on infielder Jake Croneworth and unsuccessfully tried to find a club willing to take on the Xander Bogaerts contract. Now, there’s another name reportedly under consideration for being moved.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres front office has entertained trade inquiries into All-Star relief pitcher Robert Suarez.

Related: MLB executive, inside raise concerns about San Diego Padres’ future

Robert Suarez stats (ESPN): 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 59 Ks in 65 innings pitched

Suarez, age 33, signed with San Diego after spending the majority of his professional baseball career in Japan as a top reliever in Nippon Professional Baseball. In three seasons at the major-league level, he owns a 2.89 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 140.1 innings pitched.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time

For as effective of a reliever as he is in a strong Padres bullpen, Suarez likely doesn’t have a future in San Diego after the 2025 season. He holds an $8 million player option next winter and coming off his first All-Star selection, he could earn significantly more on the open market. With the Padres farm system depleted after years of blockbuster trades, it’s very possible he is moved by the MLB trade deadline.