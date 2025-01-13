Roki Sasaki free agency decision timeline revealed by top MLB insider

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While most of the best MLB free agents have already signed contracts, there’s still a potential superstar still waiting in the wings. Even though he’s never pitched in MLB, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki is generating the type of hype a superstar typically receives, thanks to becoming a two-time NPB All-Star and world record-holder, all at just 23 years old.

But now Sasaki’s taking his talent stateside, and since he’s only pitched for four seasons in Japan, he’s not eligible to sign a contract worth hundreds of millions. Instead, Sasaki is limited to a salary that could max out at around $7.5 million.

That makes him an affordable option for all 30 teams, which has only increased interest in his free agency destination. Now, we know when he’s finally expected to make his decision.

Roki Sasaki signing expected this week

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Roki Sasaki is expected to make his free agency decision later this week.

“This is very likely the week when we will learn where Roki Sasaki will pitch in Major League Baseball.” Jon Morosi on Roki Sasaki

Morosi added that several teams have met with Sasaki, including the Toronto Blue Jays recently. However, only roughly a “half-dozen” teams are still actively pursuing a contract for Sasaki.

Morosi said Sasaki isn’t “necessarily expected” to sign with the biggest market and will instead prioritize a team with the ability to help him develop and reach his full potential.

While a signing is expected this week, Morosi said to watch for Sasaki’s decision in the next “two to 10 days” since he only has until the 23rd to settle on a team before being pushed back to pitching in Japan for the 2025 season.

