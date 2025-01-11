Insider refutes recent MLB rumors tying Boston Red Sox to landing young All-Star hitter

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have been linked in MLB rumors this offseason to some of the top All-Star hitters available, including Juan Soto and Alex Bregman. With Bregman now unlikely to sign and Soto already with the New York Mets, Boston seems poised to not spend nearly as much this winter as some expected.

There’s still been plenty of offseason activity. Boston traded for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet and further strengthened its pitching staff with the additions of Aroldis Chapman and Walker Buehler. However, there are still a few holes remaining in the Red Sox lineup right now.

Several top options the Red Sox were interested in – Soto and Teoscar Hernandez – have come off the board and a deal doesn’t appear anywhere close with other potential All-Star bats (Bregman, Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander). While failing to addle a middle-of-the-order bat would potentially prove costly in 2025, a report surfaced recently suggesting something bigger could be on the horizon.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that if the Toronto Blue Jays don’t extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by the end of spring training, the All-Star first baseman will hit the open market in 2026 and sign with the Red Sox. However, some have already refuted that notion.

Fansided‘s MLB insider Robert Murray specifically addressed Nightengale’s prediction. While he agrees that Guerero Jr will test MLB free agency next winter, he wrote that it was “premature” to say the Red Sox are likely to land him and it’s far too early to even name a favorite right now.

If the Red Sox want to sign Guerrero Jr. next winter, it will come at a hefty cost. Murray reports that Guerrero Jr. would likely seek a contract in the ballpark of $400-500 million and a bidding war could push that price even higher. While Boston’s 2025 offseason still leaves it in a position to land a top free agent next offseason, the team has been in a similar position in previous winters and failed to land its top free-agent targets.