Decision on Bill Belichick’s coaching future expected very soon

Bill Belichick’s been waiting to find a coaching job much longer than anyone anticipated after he and the New England Patriots parted ways last offseason. The future Hall of Fame coach was widely expected to strictly consider NFL head coaching vacancies in his return to the sidelines, but recently, rumors of Belichick being hired by the North Carolina Tar Heels have gained momentum.

While it’s easy to see why the Tar Heels would want to hire an all-time great, is the interest mutual? He’s reportedly met with North Carolina twice, but where are the Tar Heels at in discussions with Belichick?

News on Bill Belichick + North Carolina coaching job expected soon

According to ESPN’s college football insider Pete Thamel, “talks between Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels are ongoing.” A resolution between Belichick and North Carolina is expected soon.

ESPN suggests the decision is “expected this week.” Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini agrees, stating, “clarity on Belichick’s future is expected soon.”

North Carolina board of trustees member John P. Preyer has been instrumental throughout the Tar Heels’ pursuit of Belichick. He’s even reportedly “galvanized a group at the school” advocating for a Belichick hire.

Belichick has multiple public appearances set for this week, so it’s possible we’ll learn more about which way he’s leaning, whether he sticks around as a coaching free agent, or joins North Carolina directly from the horse’s mouth. But it’s clear that his interest in coaching at the college level is genuine.

"IF I was in a College program it would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL..



It would be a professional program at the College level..



I don't have any doubt that the players would be ready for the NFL" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JyMDtzs2yR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2024

Multiple candidates have been linked to North Carolina after Mack Brown’s departure. These candidates include Tulane’s Jon Sumrall (has since dropped out), Pittsburgh’s Arthur Smith (not interested). Others UNC has spoken to include Army’s Jeff Monken. Of course, Belichick would be the biggest draw of all, marking a historic hire for the North Carolina football program.

