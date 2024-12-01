Pittsburgh Steelers’ Arthur Smith addresses head coaching rumors of him taking another job

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

While Russell Wilson and Justin Fields deserve credit for helping lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to an 8-3 record, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been just as important. Last year, the Steelers led the 28th-ranked scoring offense under coordinators Matt Canada and Eddie Faulkner.

This year, Smith has the Steelers ranked 14th in scoring. Their sudden leap as an offense is a big reason why the Steelers are in first place of the AFC North, but Pittsburgh’s success also has some organizations wanting to hire Smith away from his current team.

Arthur Smith shuts down North Carolina coaching rumors

Arthur Smith likely isn’t where he wants to be. Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers are having a great season, but being an offensive coordinator doesn’t have the same luster as being a head coach. Before he arrived in Pittsburgh, Smith was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-23, leading them to a 21-30 record.

Yet, far before Smith elevated to head coach status, he was attending college at North Carolina, where he later got his first coaching opportunity as a graduate assistant in 2006. But after the Tar Heels recently fired Mack Brown, North Carolina coaching rumors have brought Smith back into the picture, but of course he’d have to leave the Steelers at season’s end to do so.

Smith doesn’t live under a rock, he’s heard about all the rumors linking him to the Tar Heels, but he recently informed his alma mater of his future coaching plans.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith isn’t interested in leaving Pittsburgh for North Carolina, but that doesn’t mean he may not have interest in becoming an NFL head coach as soon as the opportunity arrives again.

“The Steelers offensive coordinator, who had been under consideration for the position of new head football coach at the University of North Carolina, is staying with Pittsburgh and will be there for the foreseeable future. Smith recently informed UNC that he should not be considered a candidate, sources say.” Ian Rapoport on Arthur Smith North Carolina rumors

Rapoport later indicated that Smith is “likely to get consideration” for NFL head coaching jobs during this year’s hiring cycle. In other words, even though he’s not ditching Pittsburgh for North Carolina, his time in the Steel City may not last long.

