Bill Belichick receives unique offer to become a head coach again

When Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways, the expectations were that he’d quickly land another head coaching job in the NFL. Yet, none of last year’s teams with coaching vacancies had interest in hiring the future Hall of Famer.
But the 2025 coaching cycle could be a different story. For now, there are just three NFL head coaching vacancies, but several more are expected to open up by the end of the season. So far, the coaching vacancy Belichick has been linked to the most frequently is one in college, with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Yet, now, Belichick has received a head coaching offer, but there’s still some questions about whether he’ll accept the job.
Bill Belichick receives head coaching offer from North Carolina
According to The Athletic, the North Carolina Tar Heels have presented Bill Belichick with an offer to become their head coach for the 2025 season. However, it’s important to note that no agreement has been reached, but Belichick is reportedly considering the offer.
While it seems unfathomable that Belichick would accept a college coaching offer when he’s just 27 wins away from surpassing Don Shula’s NFL record of 328 wins, he recently spoke positively about the opportunity to take over a prestigious program.
Predicting Belichick’s coaching future has been a tricky adventure, but sources suggest he should decide later this week whether to accept North Carolina’s offer.
