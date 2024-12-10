Bill Belichick receives unique offer to become a head coach again

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways, the expectations were that he’d quickly land another head coaching job in the NFL. Yet, none of last year’s teams with coaching vacancies had interest in hiring the future Hall of Famer.

But the 2025 coaching cycle could be a different story. For now, there are just three NFL head coaching vacancies, but several more are expected to open up by the end of the season. So far, the coaching vacancy Belichick has been linked to the most frequently is one in college, with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Yet, now, Belichick has received a head coaching offer, but there’s still some questions about whether he’ll accept the job.

Bill Belichick receives head coaching offer from North Carolina

According to The Athletic, the North Carolina Tar Heels have presented Bill Belichick with an offer to become their head coach for the 2025 season. However, it’s important to note that no agreement has been reached, but Belichick is reportedly considering the offer.

“Bill Belichick is considering an offer to become the next coach at North Carolina, four people briefed on the situation told The Athletic on Tuesday.



A deal has not been agreed to and terms are still being negotiated, the sources said. While a deal may still come together quickly, sources cautioned that nothing is imminent and the sides remain apart on multiple key terms. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions between the 72-year-old Belichick and the ACC school were not being made public.” The Athletic on Bill Belichick

While it seems unfathomable that Belichick would accept a college coaching offer when he’s just 27 wins away from surpassing Don Shula’s NFL record of 328 wins, he recently spoke positively about the opportunity to take over a prestigious program.

Predicting Belichick’s coaching future has been a tricky adventure, but sources suggest he should decide later this week whether to accept North Carolina’s offer.

