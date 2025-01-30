Baltimore Ravens 7-time Pro Bowler hit with horrifying allegations reminiscent of Deshaun Watson

Baltimore Ravens legend Kyle Tucker is at the center of some horrifying allegations revealed in a stunning new report.

Tucker will go down as the greatest kicker in Ravens history. During 13 seasons with the team, he has completed countless big field goals during a career that includes seven trips to the Pro Bowl. However, his time with the organization could be in jeopardy if there is truth to serious accusations that have emerged about the kicker.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Banner published a shocking report that accuses Tucker of taking part in some extremely inappropriate behavior with massage therapists at four high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area.

After receiving a tip earlier this month, the outlet started an investigation and spoke with six different therapists who had horrifying encounters with the 35-year-old in the previous decade. The NFL star allegedly “exposed his genitals, brushing two of [the therapists] with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments.”

Justin Tucker stats (Career): 417 of 468 FG made, 89.1 FG %

Baltimore Ravens star Kyle Tucker denies shocking allegations from massage therapists

The incidents allegedly occurred over four years between 2012 and 2016. He has reportedly been banned from two spas after complaints from the therapists, with one of them — Studio 921 — confirming he was terminated as a client in 2014.

“Several of the women reported that Tucker’s improper actions began slowly and subtly. But, after he repeatedly attempted to expose his genitals and, in some cases, seemingly positioned his hand to brush their thighs with his fingers, they concluded he was deliberately being inappropriate,” the report claimed.

“The women said they took extra steps to keep Tucker covered after he repeatedly exposed himself. One said she placed a heavy heating pad over his pelvis. Another described using one hand to keep him covered with the sheets while pressing his inner thighs with her other arm to make the massage less sensual.”

Justin Tucker contract: Four years, $24 million

Unsurprisingly, the Baltimore Ravens star has denied the shocking allegations in a statement released by his attorneys. “Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described” by The Banner’s reporting, the lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

The accusations may sound a bit familiar. Current Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was accused of similar inappropriate behavior by 11 massage therapists in private sessions while a member of the Houston Texans in 2022.

