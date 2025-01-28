Baltimore Ravens insider discusses possible trade involving All-Pro

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Where do the Baltimore Ravens go from here? It’s fair to say they have the NFL’s best player in Lamar Jackson, who’s expected to win his third NFL MVP award.

Yet, despite having a top-five offense and top-10 defense, the Ravens couldn’t get past the Divisional Round in a loaded field of AFC playoff contenders. So, what’s next?

Baltimore Ravens insider raises idea of Mark Andrews trade

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will spend the offseason searching for roster upgrades. Yet, the NFL salary cap means teams can’t just constantly add star talent. Sometimes they need to take an honest look in the mirror and ask whether their top earners are really worth their paycheck.

For the Ravens, that could mean some tough conversations are ahead regarding players like All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens may want to consider whether the 29-year-old’s $16.9 million cap hit is too rich for Baltimore’s blood. With Andrews in a contract year, Zrebiec doesn’t expect the Ravens to cut the three-time Pro Bowl talent, but a trade? That could be another story.

“However, could they potentially trade him if they can get back quality draft capital in return? That would be one way of creating a chunk of much-needed cap space while getting back a young, controllable piece. Could they extend him in a move that would lower his 2025 salary-cap number, or are both sides comfortable with Andrews playing out the final year of his deal? DeCosta will surely look at all the scenarios.” The Athletic on Mark Andrews

While it seems like the Ravens are always stacked at the tight end position, both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are also set to enter the final year of their contracts. If the Ravens are trying to decide which one to dole out a long-term extension to, do they go with the tried-and-true Andrews or a young up-and-comer in Likely?

