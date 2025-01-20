NFL insider suggests Baltimore Ravens could cut bait with All-Pro player

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While they had an excellent season, the Baltimore Ravens are bound to make roster changes this offseason. Head coach John Harbaugh and expected MVP winner Lamar Jackson aren’t going anywhere.

However, one of the Ravens’ top players could be moving on after nine seasons with the team.

Baltimore Ravens could move on from Ronnie Stanley this offseason

Ronnie Stanley has been a fixture, serving as the Baltimore Ravens’ starting left tackle since arriving as the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Stanley has played nine seasons with the Ravens, starting all 104 games he’s appeared in.

In that time, Stanley has earned one Pro Bowl nod and a first-team All-Pro selection. Though, it feels like he’s long been one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

Back in 2020, the Ravens rewarded their blindside protector with a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension. Yet, now that contract has expired and some, like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes it could be Stanley’s last season in Baltimore.

“Stanley will be hard to re-sign. He has had a resurgent season and lesser tackles are getting $20 million or more per year. Plus, the Ravens traditionally haven’t been afraid to go young along their offensive line. This could be it after nine seasons in Baltimore.” Fowler on Baltimore Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley

If the Ravens aren’t interested in extending Stanley’s tenure with the team, several other franchises will likely try signing the 30-year-old.

Pro Football Focus had Stanley ranked 31st among all tackles in 2024, ranking 21st among pass-blockers. For all the teams that need improved pass protection, Stanley could be a significant upgrade over their current options.

