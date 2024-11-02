Atlanta Falcons eyeing trade for thriving 24-year-old pass-rusher

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons went all-in this offseason, signing Kirk Cousins in an attempt to improve upon last season’s 7-10 record. So far, it’s led to a stronger start, with Raheem Morris and company having a 5-3 record heading into the Week 9 NFL schedule. This is good enough to lead the NFC South.

But if there’s one area where the Falcons have a desperate need, it’s at pass-rusher, and it’s long been a sore spot on Atlanta’s defense. The Falcons have played eight games this season, but they only have six sacks, as a team. Nine NFL players have more sacks individually than the Falcons have as a team.

Only now, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is trying to give his team a much-needed boost ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in Week 9, including what happens with the Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons trying to trade for Azeez Ojulari

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

One player who has the same amount of sacks as the entire Atlanta Falcons team is Azeez Ojulari. It’s an incredible start, considering he’s started just three of seven games while playing behind Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

But Burns and Thibodeaux are the future in New York, and since the Giants are in last place of the NFC East at 2-6, Ojulari is a prime trade candidate. With the 24-year-old Georgia native in the final year of his contract, it only makes sense for the Giants to see what they can get for a player enjoying a career year with his value at an all-time high.

“It’s a poorly kept secret that the New York Giants, sitting in last place in the NFC East, are shopping young edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Teams that are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old include the Falcons, Cardinals and Bengals. The Giants are already paying Brian Burns and spent a top-five pick on Kayvon Thibodeaux, so with Ojulari set to hit free agency after the season, GM Joe Schoen is trying to get something in return for him now.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Atlanta Falcons

Russini continued, indicating that she “expects” the Falcons to make a trade deadline addition.

“The Atlanta Falcons have struggled rushing the passer, despite the moves they made in the offseason (trading for Matthew Judon and signing safety Justin Simmons). GM Terry Fontenot knows they need help. So it’s no surprise they are exploring options, and I expect them to make a move.” Russini on Falcons’ trade deadline plans

The Falcons already acquired Matthew Judon at the start of the season, and he’s tied for the team lead in sacks with Grady Jarrett at 1.5. But it’s become obvious that the Falcons need more talent, especially if they want to go on a deep playoff run.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2024: See where the Atlanta Falcons defense ranks