Prominent MLB insider believes Atlanta Braves will be looking for a new manager sooner than expected

Following the Chicago White Sox firing of manager Pedro Grifol, a top MLB insider believes the Atlanta Braves could also be looking for a new manager in the near future.

The Braves organization has had quite a few talented managers during their storied history. However, two names that have stood above the rest for decades are Boston Braves great Frank Selee and 1990s legend Bobby Cox. But over the last decade, current skipper Brian Snitker has made a case as one of the franchise’s greatest.

For a long time, Selee and Cox were the only men to lead the team to a World Series victory. But Snitker joined that group when he guided his team to an MLB title in 2021. But even beyond that, over his eight years as the team’s manager, he has put together a resume that now has him third all-time on the wins list for.

However, their 2024 campaign has been quite frustrating. They are on a pace to have their lowest win total in several seasons and it has made some question Snitker’s role with the organization. But season-ending injuries to top stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider have played a huge role in their performance this year.

And despite their struggles, the roster is in a position to increase their streak of playoff appearances to seven straight seasons in 2024. Yet, wherever Atlanta fan opinions may land on the performance of Snitker, it seems they may not have him around much longer.

Brian Snitker record (Career): 706-562

MLB insider believes Brian Snitker will retire from Atlanta Braves after 2025 season

On Thursday, veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman made a surprising claim during a live stream on Bleacher Report.

“I do believe, there’s a decent chance, that he will manage out his contract next year and retire after next year,” Heyman said. “That’s just me talking. I think there’s a chance of it. He’s, I believe, 69 years old. Close to 70 and I do think there’s a good chance he will retire after next year. That’s the vibe I’m getting all around baseball.”

Snitker will turn 69 in October and has managed the team since the 2016 season. He has an overall record of 706-562 as the Braves skipper.

