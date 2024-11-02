Arizona Cardinals plotting trade deadline upgrade, NFL insider names two targets

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where did this Arizona Cardinals team come from? The truth is, a sophomore leap should have been expected after Jonathan Gannon’s team gave opponents fits despite often being undermanned a season ago.

Now, after getting a full season from Kyler Murray, plus an injection of talent that includes Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals are tied for first place in the NFC West. With Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline approaching quickly, some want to know what the Cardinals are up to, and now we have an answer.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 9, including what happens with the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals intend to be trade deadline buyers

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sitting at 4-4, the Arizona Cardinals could go one of two ways. Yet, if they get a win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, why shouldn’t the Cardinals become buyers?

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, that’s exactly what the Cardinals are preparing for. They’ve already made several calls inquiring about trading for pass-rushers such as the Giants’ Azeez Ojulari or the Titans’ Arden Key.

“The Cardinals are sitting atop the NFC West in November. The team is actively calling around to add some pieces. Arizona’s biggest need is edge rusher, where they’ve been ravaged by injuries. The Giants (Ojulari) and Titans (Arden Key) have taken calls from the Cardinals.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Arizona Cardinals

Ojulari has six sacks this season, but the 24-year-old is in a contract year and is buried behind Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Meanwhile, Key is 28 years old but is under contract through the 2025 season too. However, he also only has three sacks, which should mean he’d come at a lower cost.

Related: How is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL Rookie Of The Year candidacy stacking up?