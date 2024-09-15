Arch Manning reached insane speed on 67-yard TD run in Texas Longhorns win

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season wasn’t supposed to be Arch Manning’s time to shine. But for the first time since arriving on campus with the Texas Longhorns as a five-star freshman in 2023, Cooper Manning’s son is finally in a position to play. A season ago, he was the third-string quarterback at Texas. Now that Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke, Manning is the primary backup to Quinn Ewers.

Normally, that means Manning would only play in blowouts, whether they’re wins or losses. He got his first taste of action this season in Week 1 when Texas was up 38-0. Manning completed 5-of-6 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding another rushing score.

But on Saturday, Ewers suffered an abdomen injury, clearing the way for Manning to take over in the second quarter against UTSA. Once again, Peyton and Eli’s nephew had a great game.

Arch Manning’s speed is elite, even by NFL standards

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Not only did Arch Manning pass for 223 yards and four touchdowns, he also sprinted 67 yards for a rushing touchdown. The 19-year-old had a reputation for having plus athleticism, but the speed Manning showed was incredible, even when compared to NFL athletes.

🚨@ArchManning 67-yards to the 🏠



The @TexasFootball QB makes a defender miss & clocks 20.7 MPH to the end zone💨



Will the #HookEm star crack our Top 5 Fastest Players this week? #ReelSpeed pic.twitter.com/rx4yapV2W3 — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 15, 2024

According to The 33rd Team, the 20.7 mph speed Manning reached would have ranked as the sixth-fastest among all NFL ballcarriers in Week 1. The Texas QB is only a sophomore, and as impressive as he’s been with his arm, displaying that type of burst will lead to a staggering amount of hype over the next few seasons.

For now, Manning returns to his backup duties behind Ewers as Texas awaits an injury update on their starting quarterback ahead of a Week 4 matchup against Louisana-Monroe.

