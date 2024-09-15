CFB insider addresses Florida Gators’ Billy Napier rumors

Credit: Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Billy Napier’s seat wasn’t already warm heading into the Florida Gators’ Week 3 matchup, it got red-hot after Saturday’s 33-20 loss to Texas A&M. Now a Gators team that won six and five games in Napier’s first two seasons, is just 1-2 in 2024.

Their opponents get a lot tougher from here, with five ranked opponents on Florida’s schedule. Four of those teams are ranked in the top ten. But the Gators can’t look too far ahead because Napier’s team is bad right now.

After losing to an Aggies team that had to turn to a backup quarterback making his first start, rumors of Napier being dismissed reached new highs as Saturday turned to Sunday. But is there any truth to Napier’s firing being imminent?

Related: Week 4 college football rankings

‘No truth’ to Florida Gators trustee meeting about Billy Napier

Credit: Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Billy Napier’s Florida Gators losing a game they definitely should have won created a spark, but after On3 Sports reported about a board of trustees meeting being called for Sunday, the fire was at full flame.

However, as ESPN’s college football insider Pat Forde later noted, Florida never scheduled or held a board of trustees meeting on Sunday, effectively debunking those rumors.

Billy Napier buyout: $28.3 million

Napier signed a seven-year, $51.8 million contract in 2022 after coaching at the University of Louisiana. He has yet to lead Florida to a bowl game win. All three of Florida’s previous three head coaches were fired mid-season, so the Gators do have some history making moves before contracts expire.

Related: Heisman Watch 2024