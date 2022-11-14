Amazon Prime Video is an included perk with Amazon Prime, but it can also be purchased separately for $8.99 per month. Prime Video comes with a vast selection of programming, including Amazon original shows and movies. New users can try out Prime Video as part of the Amazon Prime Video free trial for 30 days, as long as they haven’t been a Prime subscriber in the past 12 months.

What can I watch with my Amazon Prime Video trial?

Since the free trial for Amazon Prime Video also is a trial for Amazon Prime, users get all the benefits of paid members, including free shipping on purchases. They can also watch shows like “Hanna,” “Tell Me Your Secrets,” and more. Amazon Prime Video includes a lot of fan-favorite shows like “Psych” and “Eureka.”

How does Amazon Prime Video’s free trial compare to others?

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is a full month, which is significantly more than competitors. When you consider that it also includes all the other perks of Amazon Prime, like Prime Music and free two-day shipping on purchases, it’s safe to say that it’s one of the best free trials out there.

How to sign up for the Amazon Prime Video’s free trial

Interested in trying out Amazon Prime Video? The free trial is easy to sign up for.

Go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page. Select “Start your free 30-day trial.” Enter your username and password if you aren’t already logged in. Follow the on-screen instructions.

The trial will start immediately, and you can watch Prime Video on any number of supported devices.

Amazon

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video once my free trial expires

At the end of your trial period, you’ll automatically be charged for a paid membership plan. Since you have 30 days to try it out, it can be easy to forget to cancel. If you don’t want to continue your membership, we recommend setting a reminder to cancel on or before the trail expiration date.

If you want to continue as a subscriber, Prime offers multiple membership tiers, and it’s even more affordable if you’re a student.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. If you choose to subscribe only to Prime Video, it’s $8.99 per month. However, students can get a Prime subscription for $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Unfortunately, there isn’t a student tier for Prime Video on its own.

Is Amazon Prime Video’s free trial worth it?

The Amazon Prime Video free trial is definitely worth signing up for, especially because it comes with all the benefits of a regular Amazon Prime subscription. You aren’t limited in the content you can access, and you can take full advantage of free two-day shipping, Prime Music, and other benefits. There is even Prime-specific pricing on certain items.

There’s nothing to lose by signing up and trying it out since you aren’t charged at sign-up. Just remember to cancel if you don’t want to pay the recurring subscription fee. Thirty days is enough time to binge quite a few shows or catch a few specific games.

FAQs

Is there a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video as part of the overall trial for Amazon Prime.

How much does Amazon Prime Video cost after the 30-day free trial?

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, it’s $14.99 per month or $139 per year after the free trial. Prime Video on its own is $8.99 per month with no annual option.

What’s the cheapest way to get Amazon Prime Video?

If you aren’t interested in free shipping or any of the other Prime perks, sign up for Prime Video by itself. This will cost $8.99 per month and will let you access all of the original programming and other content on the service.