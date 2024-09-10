WWE pays surprising tribute to Johnny Gaudreau during this week’s Monday Night Raw in Calgary

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The WWE paid tribute to late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Calgary. The show was at the home of the Flames — Scotiabank Saddledome.

Johnny Gaudreau was a six-time All-Star during his nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau also won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship for the 2016-17 season. Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to the 2022 season.

As part of the opening segment, former Intercontinental and Tag Team champion Sami Zayn came out rocking a Gaudreau Flames jersey and the crowd went ecstatic.

Later in the show, WWE’s Jackie Redmond, who also works for the NHL Network, grew emotional showing the memorial for the Gaudreau brothers outside of the arena.

As #WWERaw is live in Calgary, we all came together tonight to pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in a special moment. pic.twitter.com/LaOfeKwBla — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2024

“‘Johnny Hockey,’ as he was lovingly referred to him in the hockey world, spent the better part of a decade electrifying hockey fans in this very arena and he was a special type of player. The type of player who got people out of their seats and onto their feet the second the puck was on his stick. I mean, he was magical to watch and a pleasure to interview,” Redmond said in the piece.

“It is with profound sadness that we join the entire sports world in both mourning and celebrating the lives of John and Matthew Gaudreau.”

The Gaudreau brothers were tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, on Aug. 29. They died a day before their sister was supposed to get married in Philadelphia.

Sean Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, has been charged in their deaths. He’s currently behind bars at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Touching Memorial Service for Gaudreau Brothers

A memorial service was held for the brothers in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Monday. During the service, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith Gaudreau, revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with their third child.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life” she said. “There is specifically one week that I will cherish forever and will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline Gaudreau, is also pregnant with the couple’s first child. A GoFundMe has raised more than $654,000 for the family.

