Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s widow reveals during memorial service she’s pregnant with their third child

It was an emotional memorial service Monday as family and friends gathered to remember Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau. The brothers were killed by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding their bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey, on Aug. 29.

During the service, Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Johnny, announced she was nine weeks pregnant with their third child.

“John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life,” Meredith said. “There is specifically one week that I will cherish forever and will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

She called the pregnancy a “total surprise,” but her husband was truly excited about being a father again.

“His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me, even though I was driving the car,” Meredith said through tears.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network

“In less than three years of marriage we’ve created a family of five. It doesn’t even sound possible but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife, Madeline, is also pregnant with the couple’s first child. A GoFundMe has raised more than $654,000 for the family.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed a day before their sister was supposed to get married in Philadelphia. Sean Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, has been charged in their deaths. He’s currently behind bars at the Salem County Correctional Facility.