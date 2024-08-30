Johnny Gaudreau memorials pour in on social media after shocking, tragic death of NHL star

The hockey world is in mourning after Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, were killed in a shocking and tragic accident Thursday night in New Jersey.
The siblings sustained fatal injuries when struck by a car as they were biking around 8:30 p.m. in Oldman’s Township. It is reported that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.
Adding to the tragedy is that the Gaudreau brothers were going to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding scheduled for Friday.
Johnny Gaudreau, who had 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, was 31. He leaves behind his wife, Meredith, and two children, Noa and Johnny. Matthew Gaudreau, who was a teammate of his brother’s at Boston College and also played in the AHL and ECHL, was 29.
Outpouring of grief from notable NHL figures on social media after Johnny Gaudreau tragedy
Gaudreau began his NHL career with the Flames and established career highs with 40 goals and 115 points in 2021-22, his final seasons with them.
Along with the Blue Jackets, the Flames and Boston College were among the first to eulogize Gaudreau on social media Friday.
Other teams and NHL figures followed suit.
Former teammates and coaches, and other NHL players, shared their love for Gaudreau on social media, too.
There is an outpouring of love from Blue Jackets fans, who have started a memorial outside of Nationwide Arena.