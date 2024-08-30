Johnny Gaudreau memorials pour in on social media after shocking, tragic death of NHL star

Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The hockey world is in mourning after Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, were killed in a shocking and tragic accident Thursday night in New Jersey.

The siblings sustained fatal injuries when struck by a car as they were biking around 8:30 p.m. in Oldman’s Township. It is reported that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Adding to the tragedy is that the Gaudreau brothers were going to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding scheduled for Friday.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau, who had 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames, was 31. He leaves behind his wife, Meredith, and two children, Noa and Johnny. Matthew Gaudreau, who was a teammate of his brother’s at Boston College and also played in the AHL and ECHL, was 29.



Commissioner Bettman Statement on the Passing of Johnny Gaudreau. https://t.co/JJHCkBDIzF pic.twitter.com/fhbjomNOPw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 30, 2024

The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by the terrible losses of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, and we express our sincerest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family.



Statement from NHLPA Executive Director, Marty Walsh: https://t.co/uUvSR25qzr pic.twitter.com/juputzwkqb — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 30, 2024

Outpouring of grief from notable NHL figures on social media after Johnny Gaudreau tragedy

Gaudreau began his NHL career with the Flames and established career highs with 40 goals and 115 points in 2021-22, his final seasons with them.

Along with the Blue Jackets, the Flames and Boston College were among the first to eulogize Gaudreau on social media Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau

Aug. 13, 1993 – Aug. 29, 2024 pic.twitter.com/QGPsV4v7mv — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.



Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/Ru6NQUPp0w — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 30, 2024

The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news. Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/RE2rbfTG3K — Boston College (@BostonCollege) August 30, 2024

Other teams and NHL figures followed suit.

The entire New York Rangers organization is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau. We send our deepest condolences to Johnny and Matthew’s family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/zWD2c6oBaH — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 30, 2024

The New Jersey Devils mourn the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this extraordinarily difficult time. https://t.co/nTeKjbQHe5 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 30, 2024

The definitive Johnny Gaudreau forever young hockey moment. 12 years ago. He's 18 years old. Ices the 2012 NCAA Championship game. Comically quick feet, hands, and brain. His comp for me was always Allen Iverson–I covered both in college. Impossibly small and skinny (JG MIGHT be… pic.twitter.com/dMe7WY2gtZ — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) August 30, 2024

Like many, I am shocked & devastated for Johnny Gaudreau, his brother Matthew & their entire family.



I didn’t know Johnny well, but he opened his home to myself & the @NHL_On_TNT crew in 2022 and they were the most gracious and kind family.



My heart breaks for them. 💔 https://t.co/fx0UNeqI76 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) August 30, 2024

Unimaginable and devastating.

What a difficult time across the entire Hockey and Sports Community. Deepest condolences to Gaudreau family, their friends, teammates and colleagues. May Matthew and Johnny Hockey rest in power. 💐🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️‍🩹. pic.twitter.com/c8R4WWBVoK — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 30, 2024

This is horrific and so very sad. My heart and prayers go out to the Gaudreau family at this incredibly painful and challenging time. Johnny was always so wonderful to interview and chat with. Sending my condolences as well to the Columbus BlueJackets, friends and fans of Johnny… https://t.co/CmKQLmuQpL — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) August 30, 2024

Former teammates and coaches, and other NHL players, shared their love for Gaudreau on social media, too.

Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/HbyV3vSDXk — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) August 30, 2024

Completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best. RIP Johnny 💔 pic.twitter.com/cgjqEAcHJ4 — Blake Coleman (@BColes25) August 30, 2024

Former Ranger Kevin Hayes pays tribute to Johnny Gaudreau ❤️



(via kphayes12/IG) pic.twitter.com/MCtp81xl7i — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) August 30, 2024

Patrik Laine on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyrVLio1HK — SDZegras (@SDZegras) August 30, 2024

I don’t know why I’m even writing right now I’m shaking but Johnny was one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with.



Always happy, always spreading positivity around him. Rest in Peace my friend and prayers for your wonderful family.



Hug your loved ones. — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) August 30, 2024

Rest in Peace, Johnny Hockey pic.twitter.com/BFPdShMnZm — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) August 30, 2024

Statement from Pascal Vincent on the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau pic.twitter.com/kXoMUCYdPv — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 30, 2024

There are no words, please pray hard for their Families🙏🏻

Rest In Peace…#JohnnyGaudreau #MathewGaudreau pic.twitter.com/uDTlFZgK6m — Bernie Parent (@bernieparent) August 30, 2024

Hard to believe. So tragic 💔 RIP Johnny https://t.co/WNbUo1vSgV — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist) August 30, 2024

There is an outpouring of love from Blue Jackets fans, who have started a memorial outside of Nationwide Arena.

The memorial is growing outside Nationwide Arena for Johnny Gaudreau. Really heartbreaking day for columbus. @10TV pic.twitter.com/0YBJ3PBKmP — Carla Rogner (@CarlaRogner) August 30, 2024

Powerful moment here. Fans pay their respects, then hold hands in a moment of prayer. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/uVSImzHhnJ — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) August 30, 2024