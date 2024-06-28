How To Watch The Cleveland Cavaliers Live in 2024

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

The 2023/2024 NBA season has come and gone and just like that, we’re looking ahead to next season.

Below, we’ll show you how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers regular season games on a live TV streaming platform and which channels you’ll need. Will Cleveland be able to make it back to the playoffs next year? Tune in to find out.

What channels show Cleveland Cavaliers games?

To watch the Cavs games live, you’ll need a streaming provider offering Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV. Below is a glance at which streaming platforms offer these channels:

Channel Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV Fubo YouTube TV Bally Sports ✔ ✔ ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sling TV (Our preferred service)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extra)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extra) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV offers the most budget-friendly way to watch Cavs games. However, Sling doesn’t offer regional sports networks (RSNs) like Bally Sports Ohio, and ABC is only available in select markets with Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue. Besides the above-mentioned networks, you’ll get stations like ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, MLB Network, and NHL Network, and all plans come with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can catch up with any games you miss. If you like the customizable, cost-effective setup of Sling but don’t want to miss local Cavs broadcasts, check out a subscription to Bally Sports Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market).

Read our full Sling TV review to find out more about this budget streaming service.

Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, Bally Sports

If you live in the Cleveland market, you can get all the channels needed to watch the Cavs, including Bally Sports Ohio, with a subscription to the Choice plan. For Cavs fans who want access to every game along with a nice mix of other entertainment, DIRECTV STREAM may be well worth it. The service also offers unlimited DVR and simultaneous streaming at home, so it’s a great option for large households. Plus, if you live outside the Cleveland market, you can still get every Cavs game by adding NBA League Pass to your plan for $14.99 a month. Test out the service with a free trial to see if it’s the right fit for you.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review to learn more about the cable-like streaming service.

Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

With Hulu, you’ll get more than 95 live channels, including major networks needed for nationally aired games, along with unlimited DVR storage. Your plan also gives you full access to the Hulu and Disney Plus on-demand libraries, plus tons of extra live sports on ESPN Plus with the Disney Plus Bundle. Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer NBA TV or Bally Sports Ohio, so you’ll miss the minimal broadcasted games on NBA TV for the playoffs.

Read our full Hulu review to see if this is the service for you. You can also test out the newly introduce Hulu + Live TV free trial for 3-days of live TV streaming

Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, Bally Sports

Fubo has one of the most extensive channel lists available for streaming services but with the lack of TNT, this might not be your top bet for streaming the NBA games. However, it is one of only two live TV streaming services to offer Bally Sports networks. Take advantage of Fubo’s free trial to watch games not on TNT and catch the Cavs explosive offense.



Read our full Fubo review to learn more about this streaming service.

Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Although YouTube TV doesn’t offer RSNs, the platform has a wide range of add-ons and sports coverage to appeal to fans. With every channel needed for regular season nationally aired games, YouTube TV is a solid choice to catch the biggest moments leading up to the playoffs.

Read our YouTube TV review to learn more about the service.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Games Out-of-Market with NBA League Pass

If you live outside the Cleveland market, you won’t be able to get local broadcasts of Bally Sports Ohio in standard live TV streaming service plans. However, you can still watch Cavs matchups with NBA League Pass, the league’s full-season streaming service.

For $99 per season or $14.99 a month, you’ll have access to every out-of-market game for all 30 NBA teams. You also have the option to select a Cavs-only plan for $89.99 a season. As noted above, streaming platforms like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or YouTube TV also offer this as an add-on, and you can get it through other NBA partners such as Amazon and Roku.

FAQ

What streaming service carries the Cleveland Cavaliers?

You can stream Cavs games on live TV services like YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. DIRECTV STREAM is the best of the lot, as it offers every channel you need to stream every game live.

How can I watch the Cleveland Cavaliers for free?

The best way is to use the free trials offered by livestreaming platforms like Sling TV. On top of this, buy a digital antenna to stream Cavs games airing on ABC.

Can I watch the Cavs on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV comes with ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. This allows you to stream most Cavs games live.