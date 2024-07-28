TV star turned NASCAR racer fighting parasitic illness

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Frankie Muniz has tweeted for a month about feeling sick and awful and now the television child star turned NASCAR racer has an explanation why.

It’s a parasite, seemingly picked up from vacation time south of the border.

The timeline of his illness can be found below:

I've been insanely sick since my flight home from Mexico 8 days ago. Somehow I'm getting worse. May have been my last trip to Mexico after this misery. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) July 12, 2024

Still sick. Day 18. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) July 21, 2024

This parasite will not leave me alone. Day 22 of feeling absolutely awful. 2 emergency room visits, two doctors appointments, countless IVs. Third prescription almost completed. Wrecked physically and mentally. So badly want to get back to training etc. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) July 25, 2024

Muniz spent last season chasing the full ARCA Menard’s championship with Rette Jones Racing and finished fourth in the final standings. He started this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joey Gase Racing but made the switch to the Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing.

He finished 31st in his debut for the team and in the series on June 28 at Nashville Superspeedway. Muniz also has starts scheduled for Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19 and the next weekend at Kansas Speedway.

How his NASCAR season is going?

Muniz has factory support from Ford Performance as part of a personal service agreement with the Dearborn, Michigan manufacturer.

“I had a blast, honestly,” Muniz said after Nashville. “Maybe on paper it doesn’t look like the result we wanted to have, but I wanted to just run as many laps as possible, get comfortable in the truck. I was racing with people, I was kind of in some battles, and that’s what I needed to do. I’m super grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity, and Ford Performance, and I don’t know, I honestly had a good time, and this is the first time this year that I feel like I’ve gotten out of a race car and can say that I had a good time, even though we still had a little bit of issues here and there, but I don’t know.

“I’m really excited for the next one, and I can definitely take stuff from what I learned here in the truck, and how it drives in the air and all of that kind of stuff and apply it. You know, I came in here kind of going, ‘I don’t really know what to expect,’ but I feel a lot better for the next one, for sure.”