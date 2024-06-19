Frankie Muniz plots next step in NASCAR career

Frankie Muniz teased that he was a truck guy last week and it did not take much reading between the lines to realize what he really meant.

It meant that he was about to be a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series guy, having joined Reaume Brothers Racing for a partial schedule this summer, which also includes an ARCA Racing Series start with the organization too.

The 38-year-old actor turned racer will make his Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford-F150 at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 28. Next will be an ARCA Racing Series start at Michigan International Speedway on August 16.

Muniz contested the full ARCA schedule in 2023 for Rette Jones Racing and ended up fourth in the championship standings with an 11.0 average finish.

He has two more Truck Series starts scheduled on September 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway and September 27 at Kansas Speedway. For now, that is the extent of the partnership but it could turn into more races into the autumn months.

“Frankie brings a very unique opportunity to our race team in both his relationship with Ford Performance and his identity away from the racetrack,” Josh Reaume, team owner of Reaume Brothers Racing said in a team release. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Ford and also leverage on Frankie’s popularity to attract more partnerships and expand our racing schedule over time.”

Muniz has two starts in the Xfinity Series this season with Joey Gase Motorsports but believes this to be his best fit at present.

“I’m really excited to begin my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career with Reaume Brothers Racing. I visited the shop a few weeks ago, and I am very impressed with what all Josh (Reaume) has done to elevate his program,” Muniz said. “Being able to align myself with a program that is growing rapidly will only further elevate my performance behind the wheel. This year being a continued year of development in my career, it feels reassuring to partner with a program quickly developing to be a race-winning and championship-contending organization.”

Even before his ARCA tenure, Muniz was no motorsports novice with numerous open wheel and sports car starts to his resume over the years.

