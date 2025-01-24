Conflicting reports emerge on Toronto Blue Jays-Pete Alonso being ‘deep in contract talks’

Pete Alonso and the Toronto Blue Jays have been linked since the New York Mets appeared to move on from their homegrown talent.

The Mets reportedly offered Alonso a three-year, $70 million deal, which he rejected. In response, the team pivoted, bringing back outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker on a one-year deal and signing former Atlanta Braves reliever A.J. Minter.

If Alonso lands in Toronto, the move would shift All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third base and provide insurance if he leaves in free agency after the 2025 season. Guerrero reportedly turned down a $340 million extension from the Blue Jays this offseason and has set a deadline of February 18 — the first day of spring training — to complete a new deal.

Rumors about Alonso and the Blue Jays intensified Thursday, but a major development was quickly refuted.

Related: Despite recent drama New York Mets rumored to still be a favorite to bring Pete Alonso back in 2025

Pete Alonso talks ‘not gaining momentum’ with Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Thursday afternoon, Newsday’s Mets beat writer Tim Healey reported that Alonso was “deep in contract talks with the Blue Jays.”

“I will believe an Alonso/Mets breakup only when I see it. But that is closer than ever to reality,” Healey posted on X.

Pete Alonso is deep in contract talks with the Blue Jays, per source.



I will believe an Alonso/Mets breakup only when I see it. But that is closer than ever to reality. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) January 23, 2025

However, Sportsnet’s MLB insider Shi Davidi quickly countered that report.

“Contrary to speculation, Blue Jays discussions with Pete Alonso and Max Scherzer not gaining momentum,” Davidi stated on X, along with colleague Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Contrary to speculation, Blue Jays discussions with Pete Alonso and Max Scherzer not gaining momentum, industry sources tell @bnicholsonsmith and me. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 23, 2025

One thing remains certain: Alonso is still searching for a home for 2025. Over six seasons with the Mets, he has been one of the franchise’s faces, winning the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year award, earning four All-Star selections, and hitting 226 home runs — third-most in team history. He sits just 27 home runs shy of breaking Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record of 252.

Related: Rumored Vladimir Guerrero trade asking price for New York Mets or Boston Red Sox revealed and it’s larger than expected