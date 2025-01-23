Despite recent drama New York Mets rumored to still be a favorite to bring Pete Alonso back in 2025

While it seemed like Pete Alonso would be playing elsewhere in 2025, a top MLB insider still believes the New York Mets are a likely landing spot for the four-time All-Star.

For the most part, this has been a very productive offseason for the Mets. They addressed several holes in the starting rotation, which included re-signing Sean Manaea. And, of course, they gave New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto the richest contract in sports history.

However, in recent weeks a negative narrative has emerged with the ongoing saga of Pete Alonso’s free agent journey. The club would like to re-sign the homegrown star. However, they want to do it at a specific rate. Originally, a divide in years was the biggest hurdle in finalizing a deal. Yet, despite rumors that the first baseman is willing to take a short-term deal with opt-outs, that still was not to the team’s liking.

It seemed like negotiations had fallen apart and the organization had decided to pivot to fill his position with a different player in 2025 and beyond. However, with the market for his services remaining weak, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman still believes the Mets are a favorite to re-sign the slugger.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Are the New York Mets still the favorite to re-sign Pete Alonso?

“Alonso was willing to do three years with opt-outs. At this point, it does feel like probably his best avenue is the short term with the opt-outs. I am going to be surprised if someone steps up and gives him a longer deal,” Heyman said in a Bleacher Report live stream. “Three years with opt-outs can work. It obviously worked for [Blake] Snell and [Matt] Chapman.

“I will say with Alonso, it does appear the most likely at this moment would be the Blue Jays or the Mets. The Jays are still working. Still hoping to do something more and looking at offense,” he added. “Alonso is still in play for the Jays. Right now, if you had to bet you’d go with Mets and Jays.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

Heyman mentioned the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners as other potential suitors. But there has been very little, if any movement, towards deals with those teams this offseason. With the Jays signing slugger Anthony Santander last week, if they can ink Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a new deal it could push them further out of the Alonso market.

The New York Mets were expected to focus on the reliever market with the four-time All-Star out of the picture. However, many of the top free agents are now off the board. The current landscape could lead the two sides back to each other.

