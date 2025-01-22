New York Mets insider proposes bold and realistic blockbuster trade for three impact pitchers, including Dylan Cease

This week, a New York Mets insider offered up a wild trade idea that would see the team land three impact pitchers, including ace Dylan Cease.

This has been a very productive offseason for the Mets. After surprisingly reaching the NLCS in October, the goal was to fill holes and get better this offseason. Well, the organization addressed the openings they had in the starting rotation and made a little move that handed Juan Soto the richest contract in sports history.

However, President David Stearns and the front office are far from done. They have a big question mark at first base. Plus, recent rumors claimed the front office was still looking to improve the bullpen and sign another starting pitcher.

In a Wednesday column, New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman took a swing at addressing the rotation and bullpen needs with a bold blockbuster trade proposal that isn’t at all impossible.

New York Mets payroll (2025): $264.6 million

Could the New York Mets make a push for San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease?

“Here is another thought – could the Mets try for [Dylan] Cease, Robert Suarez, and Yuki Matsui? To get a quality starter, co-closer type, and lefty reliever in one deal?” Sherman wrote. “They combine to make $29.25 in 2025 (and Matsui is owed $24.75 million for four more seasons).

“Could the Mets include [Starling] Marte ($19.5 million) with prospects so that San Diego saves $10 million next year (while also getting out of subsequent years of Matsui) and adds a desperately needed bat in left or DH?”

Dylan Cease stats (2024): 14-11 record, 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, 189.1 innings pitched

Sherman’s idea is based on the belief the San Diego Padres want to cut payroll ahead of the 2025 season. That is a real likelihood because the MLB insider also claimed he has “yet to talk to an outside executive who does not expect San Diego to drop beneath the first luxury tax threshold of $241 million. Possibly significantly so.” The Padres are projected to have a payroll of $247 million next season.

Cease would be a great addition to the New York Mets. Even though he could be a one-year rental before a jump into free agency. Matsui was solid in his MLB debut last season. And Suarez would give the team a high-level set-up man who can close games if Edwin Diaz struggles again in 2026.

