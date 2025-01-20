New York Mets rumor suggests team is still keeping door to Pete Alonso’s return in 2025 open

A surprising New York Mets rumor suggests the door on Pete Alonso returning to the team next season is still not yet closed.

This has not all been the journey into MLB free agency that Pete Alonso expected. The four-time All-Star has had an impressive tenure in New York and evolved into being one of the top power hitters in the game. With home run hitting always in demand he expected to cash in big time on the open market this offseason.

Related: New MLB rumor may be good news for New York Mets pursuit of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade or Pete Alonso’s surprise return

Yet, despite hiring super-agent Scott Boras to represent him this winter, the market for his services has been much weaker than anyone expected. It surprisingly put the Mets in a position where they had a better-than-expected chance of re-signing him this offseason. Unfortunately, despite weeks of negotiations, the two sides have only made little progress in talks.

Last week, new reports suggested talks had broken down and the club has started to shift their focus to signing other players this offseason. However, a recent MLB rumor implies that talks are not dead and may still be ongoing.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Could the New York Mets end up holding on to All-Star Pete Alonso?

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“The Pete Alonso sweepstakes have taken many twists and turns this offseason, perhaps none more so than on Thursday when reports surfaced that the slugger was increasingly unlikely to return to the New York Mets,” Fansided MLB insider Robert Murray wrote recently.

“That belief –stemming from a reported three-year offer in the $68-70 million range — is valid. But the reality is that Alonso returning to the Mets is still on the table,” he added. “The two sides have talked recently and it’s clear that each side is the best fit for each other.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

Late last week, it was reported that the Toronto Blue Jays were among three teams in talks with the 30-year-old. However, over the weekend a new rumor claimed they had put him on the backburner. And were now more focused on inking Vladimir Guerrero to a new contract. They also signed Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander on Monday.

Furthermore, the Boston Red Sox — another rumored contender — is reportedly not making a push to sign Alonso. Boras is willing to wait out the situation. But if the New York Mets don’t sign a clear replacement in the next few weeks, Alonso returning to Queens gets more likely.

Related: MLB insiders reveal New York Mets’ last-ditch contract offer that Pete Alonso rejected