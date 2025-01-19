New MLB rumor may be good news for New York Mets pursuit of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade or Pete Alonso’s surprise return

A new report reveals a major update in the New York Mets’ pursuit of a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade this offseason. But it also may open the door to Pete Alonso’s surprise return to Queens next season.

This has been a productive offseason for the Mets. They were able to fill holes in their starting rotation with some interesting additions. And they made the biggest signing in MLB and North American sports history when they gave New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto a record-shattering $765 million deal.

However, a negative tilt has been put on their offseason with the news that it is unlikely homegrown star Pete Alonso will return next season. The two sides had recently been engaged in contract talks. But they seemingly fell apart last week. And the team has pivoted to other players to fill their void at first base. One they are rumored to be looking at to do that is Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The team reportedly checked in with Toronto about a potential deal last week. However, the Jays want to hold on to their star slugger. At least for now. But they are still nonetheless looking at other potential power hitters to add this offseason. Including Pete Alonso, and Baltimore Orioles veteran Anthony Santander.

A new report this weekend offered up an interesting update on whether serious trade talks about Guerrero Jr. could begin in the next few weeks or not.

Vladimir Guerrero stats (2024): .323 AVG, .396 OBP, .544 SLG, .940 OPS, 30 HR, 103 RBI, 98 R

Could the New York Mets begin serious Vladimir Guerrero trade talks soon?

“I’m told the Blue Jays, who were rumored to have an interest in Alonso, are now focused on trying to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,” New York Daily News MLB insider Bill Madden wrote on Sunday.

This is important for the New York Mets. Because if the Blue Jays quickly realize they are still far apart in contract terms with the four-time All-Star, they could decide to open the bidding for a potential trade. And look to fill his void by signing Alonso or Santander.

However, if they take their time and don’t rush contract talks, it may remove a major Alonso free-agent contender out of the equation for the time being. Furthermore, Madden also revealed another candidate to bring in the slugging first baseman doesn’t seem to be interested either.

Vladimir Guerrero contract: One year, $28.5 million

“Similarly, the Red Sox, another disappointed suitor for Soto, has been in talks with [agent Scott] Boras about [Alex] Bregman. And, for now, are content to see what Triston Casas can do over a full injury-free season. Before making a long-term commitment at first base,” Madden wrote.

At this point, he believes the San Francisco Giants are the only real threat to sign Alonso. It sure seems like the Mets bringing back their 1B is still not completely out of the question. Especially if he is willing to give in a bit more to the contract terms they prefer.

