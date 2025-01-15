Wild New York Mets rumor claims team ‘putting together trade offer’ for elite slugger to replace Pete Alonso

An exciting New York Mets rumor suggests the team has moved on from bringing Pete Alonso back and has pivoted to a blockbuster trade for one of the league’s best sluggers.

This has been a busy last couple of months for the Mets. They entered the Fall/Winter intending to improve a roster that surprisingly reached the NLCS in October. So far, they have remained just as good after filling a trio of holes in the starting rotation and luring away New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.

Related: Pair of New York Mets rumors offer grim outlook on Pete Alonso returning in 2025

However, New York is far from done. And they still have a big question mark at first base. Homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso is a free agent but the market for his services has been weak. Yet, the two sides have seemingly not gotten any closer to a new contract. It has led to reports this week that the team isn’t that serious about bringing him back.

Well, on Wednesday, a wild new MLB rumor claims they have pivoted to replacing Alonso and are targeting a four-time All-Star from the AL.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets putting together a trade package for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“A source confirms to me that the Mets are trying to put together a package to present to Toronto in exchange for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,” Spanish-language MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez claimed on Wednesday.

Obviously, the report has to be taken with a large grain of salt. Especially, since it would cost New York a boatload of premium players from their minor leagues. A system owner Steve Cohen has made a priority to improve. Furthermore, Guerrero is in the final year of his contract and is likely to get a record-breaking deal for a first baseman in his next contract.

However, he turns 26 in March, and he is the type of player the organization would be willing to pay big to team up with Soto for the next five years. So what might the Toronto Blue Jays want in a trade for the talented power-hitter?

Vladimir Guerrero stats (2024): .323 AVG, .396 OBP, .544 SLG, .940 OPS, 30 HR, 103 RBI, 98 R

After breakout seasons in 2024, pitcher David Peterson and third baseman Mark Vientos will be on the Jays wishlist. If New York is wary of moving either, stud shortstop Jett Williams, outfielder Drew Gilbert, and pitcher Brandon Sproat are sure to be included in a deal. Furthermore, infielder Ronny Mauricio might be inquired about as well.

It would be a steep cost. And the Mets might want Guerrero to sign a new contract upon completing a trade. Nevertheless, a Guerrero Jr. and Soto combo in the middle of the team’s lineup is an exciting possibility.

Related: New York Mets rumor suggests Sean Manaea turned down better offer for return to ‘perfect fit’ Mets