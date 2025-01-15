Pair of New York Mets rumors offer grim outlook on Pete Alonso returning in 2025

A pair of new reports suggests Pete Alonso returning to the New York Mets next season is becoming more and more unlikely.

This has been a very good offseason for the Mets. They entered the Fall/Winter intending to improve a roster that surprisingly reached the NLCS in October. And so far, it looks like they have done so by filling their holes in the starting rotation and adding New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.

However, New York is far from done and they still have a big question mark at first base. Homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso is a free agent but the market for his services has been weak. For weeks, the length of a deal was believed to be the biggest problem. But last week, it was reported that the first baseman made a counteroffer for a three-year deal filled with opt-outs.

However, according to SNY MLB insider Andy Martino, the organization is “holding the line” at a specific short-term deal they offered instead. “[President David] Stearns and the Mets are holding the line on both the length and dollars of their short-term offer, which includes an opt-out after the first year,” he wrote.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Are the New York Mets hoping they fail to sign Pete Alonso?

Martino claims that New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is fully supportive of the approach Stearns is taking. It’s still nonetheless surprising that the team is not willing to meet the fan-favorite slugger in the middle. Since he allegedly came far down on his original goals of a long-term deal.

Well on Tuesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman speculated on why negotiations have dragged on. And it is not good news for Mets fans hoping for Alonoso’s return.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Four years, $120 million

“They’re playing hardball or they don’t want him back,” Heyman said on “The Show” podcast. It might be some combination of that. They’re willing to play hardball and they’re okay if he leaves. Obviously they want to take him back. I don’t think they want to drive him out. How anxious are they? I think that’s a fair question.”

Rumors throughout the season suggested Stearns was wary of re-signing Alonso to a long-term deal. The club holding strong on a very specific deal may prove Heyman’s point that they are fine if they lose him in free agency.

