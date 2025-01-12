New MLB rumor could open door to New York Mets giving Pete Alonso offer to another elite slugger in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A new rumor around MLB may motivate the New York Mets to take the offer they allegedly made to Pete Alonso and give it to a different All-Star power hitter still available in free agency.

If you are a Mets fan, you can’t complain much about what the team has done this offseason. After a surprise run to the NLCS in October, the goal was to improve the roster. And the front office has done that over the last couple of months.

They had three holes in the starting rotation and they filled them by re-signing Sean Manaea and adding two other interesting veteran options from free agency. However, they made the biggest move of the offseason — and in sports history — by inking Juan Soto to an absurd $765 million contract last month.

But they still have some goals for the rest of the winter, and one of them is figuring out what they are going to do about Pete Alonso. The four-time All-Star is a free agent and his market has not been robust. Yet, despite a better-than-expected chance of re-signing their homegrown star, the two sides are still reportedly far apart on a deal.

Earlier this month one New York Mets rumor claimed the team offered the first baseman a three-year deal worth $90 million. However, he reportedly either wants a longer deal or an opt-out-filled short-term pact. Well, if the front office grows tired of the chase for Alonso, there is another power bat on the open market interested in a short-term deal.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Should the New York Mets pivot from Pete Alonso to Anthony Santander?

“At least two [major free agents] — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions,” The Athletic reported this weekend.

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder had a career year in 2024. Hitting 44 home runs and knocking in 102 RBIs. He could slot into left field or DH in 2025. And he would give Juan Soto the protection in the batting order many believe he needs if he is to put up similar MVP-level stats as he did this past season.

Anthony Santander stats (2024): .235 AVG, .308 OBP, .506 SLG, .814 OPS, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 91 R

The drawback of the New York Mets signing Santander is it still leaves a hole at first. And while an elite slugger, he is not quite at the level of Alonso and may have peaked just in time for a jump into free agency. But, if he is willing to take a deal the team prefers, he certainly would be a big addition for next season.

