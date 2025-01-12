New York Yankees trade rumor on Marcus Stroman may open door to rare win-win trade with New York Mets soon

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A recent New York Yankees trade rumor might open the door to a rare deal with the New York Mets where the teams take a chance on swapping problem players to fill their offseason needs.

It has been a very productive offseason for both the Yankees and Mets. Obviously, the team from Queens created the biggest headlines when they lured away Yanks superstar Juan Soto with a record-shattering $765 million deal. However, the Bronx Bombers bounced back with some big moves in response.

Related: New York Yankees rumors reveal two-part move team reportedly planning

Not only did they bolster their pitching staff with All-Star-level arms Max Fried and Devin Williams but, they addressed needs in the outfield and at first base by adding former NL MVPs Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt.

However, a recent report claimed the club is looking for an addition-by-subtraction move next. After a disappointing first season with his favorite team as a child, the Yankees are allegedly trying to ship off starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman claimed late last week New York is actually open to paying come of the money left on the two-time All-Star’s deal to move him. A separate report from The Athletic revealed that they are hoping to use the freed-up money to bring in an infielder. The team has been looking for upgrades at second or third this offseason.

Well, one team that might have a player that could help the Yankees is the Mets. And that club is reportedly looking for more pitching depth this winter.

Marcus Stroman stats (2024): 10-9 record, 4.31 ERA, 1.468 WHIP, 113 strikeouts, 154.2 innings pitched

Could the New York Yankees flip Marcus Stroman for New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Similar to the situation the New York Yankees have with Stroman, there have been rumblings for some time that the New York Mets would not mind moving on from two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil. Especially since they have several talented prospects they could slot into his spot.

The Yanks could use an infielder with the flexibility to play multiple positions — McNeil can play 2B, 3B, and LF. And the Mets reportedly want another pitcher. Essentially, the deal would be flipping players they no longer want and hoping a change of scenery could help them recapture their previous form after down seasons in 2024.

Jeff McNeil stats (2024): .238 AVG, .308 OBP, .384 SLG, .692 OPS, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 57 R

After rumors of trade discussions for Padres infielder Luis Arraez, pivoting to McNeil — another proven on-base machine and former batting champion — might appeal to the Yankees. He could fill holes at either second or third. Has proven he can play in New York, and his $15.7 million each of the next two years isn’t awful. Especially if the Mets are willing to take on all of Stroman’s $18 million for 2025.

The big question is does Mets president David Stearns see a worthwhile reclamation project in Stroman? A player who previously pitched in Queens. He certainly would be a very good fourth or fifth starter. And at 33 he still has a good year or two left in him. He has a vesting option for 2026 if he pitches 140 innings. If he is good he comes at a reasonable rate. If he gives similar numbers as last year, it is a risk they may not be willing to take.

Related: New York Mets insider suggests team could swoop in and land All-Star at center of New York Yankees trade rumor