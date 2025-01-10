New York Mets insider suggests team seriously considering unorthodox strategy to replace Pete Alonso

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While the New York Mets could re-sign homegrown sluggers Luiz Arraez in free agency this winter, a team insider claimed this week the organization is open to an unorthodox replacement scenario with a three-time All-Star.

This has been an eventful last couple of months for the Mets. Heading into the offseason, the front office had a lengthy to-do list that included filling three spots in the starting rotation. While they addressed that concern by bringing in two new pitchers and re-signing Sean Manaea, they also added New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history.

While it has been a very productive offseason, there is still one big issue left on the front office’s agenda. What to do with Pete Alonso? The team and its fan base would like him back. However, the data suggests giving a long-term deal to a 30-year-old right-handed first basemen is a huge risk.

Due to the thin lineup for his services, New York has a better-than-expected chance of re-signing the four-time All-Star. However, recent rumors claim they are still far apart in negotiations. It’s probably why they are reportedly considering second baseman Luis Arraez to be the first basemen’s replacement.

Luis Arraez stats (2024): .318 AVG, .346 OBP, .398 SLG, .744 OPS, 4 HR, 41 RBI, 61 R

New York Mets seriously considering Luis Arraez to be Pete Alonso’s replacement?

“Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez isn’t likely to play for a New York team this season. But as his name has been in the news lately, it’s worth noting that the Mets seem slightly more open to adding him than the Yankees do,” SNY MLB insider Andy Martino reported this week.

The three-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and has been linked to various trade rumors in recent weeks. The New York Yankees were reportedly in discussions with the San Diego Padres about a potential trade this week. However, new rumors suggest those talks have ended.

Luis Arraez contract: One year, $13.7 million

The main reason Martino does not believe Arraez will be traded to New York is because the Padres are in the midst of an internal war for control of the team. So making a deal with them will be difficult in general. Nevertheless, the three-time batting champion would be an unexpected replacement option for Alonso.

He does not at all fill the power void that would be left if Alonso does not return. And first base is not the position he traditionally plays. However, he is an elite on-base machine and would give the Mets a great leadoff option in front of Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

